Warning for Japan as Asian heavyweights begin World Cup qualifying

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Japan, Australia and Jurgen Klinsmann's South Korea will launch their qualifying campaigns on Thursday for the 2026 World Cup, with Palestine also among the 36 teams in action in Asia.

A record eight direct spots and one intercontinental playoff berth are up for grabs for Asian Football Confederation sides at the expanded World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Nine groups of four in the AFC will play each other home and away, with the top two from each going through to the final qualifying round.

Japan will be expected to book their place at an eighth straight World Cup after a phenomenal run of form since last year's tournament in Qatar, where they reached the last 16.

The Blue Samurai have won their last six games, plundering 24 goals and conceding just five along the way.

They travelled to Europe in September and beat Germany 4-1 and Turkey 4-2 -- results which cost both opposing managers their jobs.

Hajime Moriyasu, whose side kick off their campaign against Myanmar in Osaka, warned that a Group B also featuring Syria and North Korea would not be easy.

"They are teams that wouldn't look out of place in the final round," the coach said, despite Japan thrashing Myanmar 10-0 at home when they met in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

"We can't afford to slack off and we need to keep striving to be better," he added.

South Korea initially struggled when German legend Klinsmann took over as coach in February, but results have picked up in recent games.

The Koreans scored 11 goals without reply in friendly wins over Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Vietnam, and begin their qualifying campaign at home to Singapore.

China and Thailand have also been drawn in what looks like being one of the toughest groups of the qualifiers.

"We will be very serious with every World Cup qualifying game," said Klinsmann, who was without a win in his first five games in charge.

"Getting points right away is very important."