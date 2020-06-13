UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warren Gatland Not Impressed By Son's Match Winner

Muhammad Rameez 35 seconds ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 04:47 PM

Warren Gatland not impressed by son's match winner

Warren Gatland found it hard to take pleasure in his son's match-winning drop goal which saw the Otago Highlanders snatch a 28-27 victory over the Waikato Chiefs to launch New Zealand's in-house Super Rugby tournament on Saturday

Dunedin, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Warren Gatland found it hard to take pleasure in his son's match-winning drop goal which saw the Otago Highlanders snatch a 28-27 victory over the Waikato Chiefs to launch New Zealand's in-house Super Rugby tournament on Saturday.

Gatland, the acclaimed British and Irish Lions coach and former Wales mentor is now steering the Chiefs who took a 27-25 lead over the Highlanders with five minutes remaining after trailing for most of the second half.

But with time almost up Bryn Gatland, a late replacement in the Highlanders side, snapped over a drop goal from nearly 40 metres to seal the match.

"I'm not happy that we lost the game but well done to him. I don't care if he's my son or not. I'll go away and have a look at that but I'm still disappointed in the result," Warren Gatland said.

"We get ourselves in front and then we turn over to them, we didn't secure possession and that's the game for us.

" The younger Gatland, omitted from the original Highlanders' match-day 23, learned Thursday he would likely be on the bench as fly-half Josh Ioane struggled with a groin injury, but did not tell his father.

"I had dinner last night with him and mum and halfway through dinner he got a text and said 'you're on the bench tomorrow' and I said 'I don't want to give the game plan away'."Because of coronavirus-enforced international travel restrictions, New Zealand has launched Super Rugby Aotearoa -- the Maori word for New Zealand -- to provide a competition for its five Super Rugby sides.

Among rule tweaks for the championship is the introduction of a golden point to resolve matches tied at the end of regular time and Gatland said this has seen all teams practising the drop goal, an art not regularly used in New Zealand.

Related Topics

Lead Wales Ireland Gold All From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Hafeez Sheikh says Budget 2020-21 focuses to cope ..

9 minutes ago

Masood condemns unprovoked Indian shelling along L ..

12 minutes ago

Huawei Pakistan launched Online 5G and AI training ..

30 minutes ago

OPPO Launches the F15, the Super-Fast Phone is Now ..

34 minutes ago

Federal Budget 2020-21: Slashing prices of motorcy ..

31 seconds ago

Two drug peddlers nabbed, drugs recovered

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.