Warriors Ace Green Suspended 'indefinitely' Over Nurkic Clash: NBA

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 14, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been "suspended indefinitely" following his clash with Phoenix player Jusuf Nurkic that saw him ejected for the third time this season, the NBA said Wednesday.

The NBA said in a statement that Green had been handed an open-ended ban given his "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts," adding that he would be "required to meet certain league and team conditions" before he is allowed to return to play.

An indefinite suspension is an almost unheard of sanction by the NBA, which more commonly issues bans for a fixed number of games.

Examples of recent hefty suspensions issued to players include the 25-game ban handed to Memphis's Ja Morant in June after he was seen flashing a gun in an online video, and the 30-game ban given to Charlotte's Miles Bridges over domestic violence allegations.

Green was tossed from the Warriors' 119-116 road defeat against Phoenix on Tuesday after hitting Suns player Jusuf Nurkic in the head to earn a flagrant foul.

The four-time NBA champion later apologized to Nurkic, saying he had accidentally struck the Bosnian after swinging his arm to try and win a foul call, believing he had been illegally held back.

"I thought he was pulling my hip, and I was swinging a way to sell the call, and made contact with him," Green said.

"As you know, I'm not one to apologize for things I meant to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn't intend to hit him."

