Warriors, Bazigar, Eagles, Zorawar, Tigers, Saints Qualify For National U23 Football C'ship Quarterfinals

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:37 PM

Warriors, Bazigar, Eagles, Zorawar, Tigers, Saints qualify for National U23 Football C'ship quarterfinals

Punjab Warriors, Balochistan Bazigar, Khyber Eagles, Balochistan Zorawar, Islamabad Tigers and Sindh Saint have qualified for the quarterfinals of the National Under-23 Football Championship being played at Kunj Football Ground, Abbottabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Warriors, Balochistan Bazigar, Khyber Eagles, Balochistan Zorawar, Islamabad Tigers and Sindh Saint have qualified for the quarterfinals of the National Under-23 Football Championship being played at Kunj Football Ground, Abbottabad.

In the matches played on Thursday, KPK Falcon defeated Sindh Qalander while Punjab Warriors and Balochistan Bazigar match ended in a draw in the National Under-23 Football Championship.

In the first match, KPK Falcon defeated Sindh Qalander by 2-0 goals and qualified for the quarterfinal. In the 29th minute of first half, Haris Faiz scored the first goal for KPK Falcons and Asadullah doubled the margin by 2-0 in the 45th minute. Sindh players were unable to score a goal.

Rereree Majid Khan supervised the first match and he was assisted by Adeel Anwar and Nadeem Butt.

In the second match played between Balochistan bazigar and Punjab warriors ended in a draw. Both teams fought well by remained 0-0 draw at the end of the scheduled time.

Balochistan bazigar missed four corners while two were wasted by Punjab warriors. Balochistan Bazigar have moved into quarterfinal. Referee Muhammad Shahnawaz supervised the second match.

Secretary General, Pakistan Football Federation, Naveed Akram and Tournament Director, Arshad Umer Zia witnessed the matches.

Friday Fixtures include Sindh Saints vs Islamabad Tiggers; Balochistan Zorawar vs Khyber Eagles.

The teams which have qualified for quarterfinals include Azad Kashmir Kings and KPK Falcon from Group A; Punjab Warriors and Balochistan Bazigar from Group B; Khyber Eagles and Balochistan Zorawar from Group C; Islamabad Tigers and Sindh Saint Group D.

