Warriors center Looney to miss at least two more weeks

Los Angeles, Nov 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney will be sidelined at least two more weeks after tests for "nerve-related symptoms" that have seen him miss six NBA games.

"Warriors center Kevon Looney, who has missed the last six games due to nerve-related symptoms, recently underwent a battery of tests," the Warriors said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Following the tests, we are hopeful and encouraged that the treatment plan prescribed for him will allow Kevon to return to action in the near future.

"An update on his expected return-to-play timeline will be provided in two weeks." The Warriors said in October that Looney was battling a "neuropathic condition" that had a "direct correlation" to a right hamstring injury that caused him to miss the pre-season.

He played in the Warriors' season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on October 24, but exited at halftime because of tightness in the hamstring.

Looney didn't travel with the Warriors to Houston, where they faced the Rockets on Wednesday in the first contest of a three-game road trip.

The Warriors are also without superstar Stephen Curry, who faces three months on the sidelines after surgery last week to repair his broken left hand.

Coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday that forward Draymond Green will miss at least three more games with ligament damage in his left index finger, an injury he suffered last week.

Guard D'Angelo Russell, who has been sidelined with a sprained ankle, travelled with the team and while he wasn't ready to return against the Rockets there's a chance he will play at Minnesota on Friday.

The Warriors, whose 2-5 start is their worst since the 2011-12 season, were already without shooting guard Klay Thompson, who could miss the entire season as he continues to recover from a torn knee ligament.