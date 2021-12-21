UrduPoint.com

Warriors' Kerr Named USA Coach Through '24 Olympics

Tue 21st December 2021

Warriors' Kerr named USA coach through '24 Olympics

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Steve Kerr, a five-time NBA champion player and three-time NBA champion coach, was named Monday as coach of the United States national team through the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kerr, a 56-year-old American, served as an assistant to coach Gregg Popovich on the US squad of NBA stars that captured Olympic gold in August at Tokyo.

"I'm incredibly honored and humbled to represent our country," Kerr said. "It's a thrilling opportunity and I'm excited for the challenge." He guided the Golden State Warriors to NBA crowns in 2015, 2017 and 2018, and in the 2015-16 season directed the Warriors to an NBA regular-season record 73 victories before a loss to Cleveland in the NBA Finals.

As a player, Kerr won three NBA titles with the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in the 1990s and two more in 1999 and 2003 with the San Antonio Spurs under Popovich's guidance.

"With today's announcement, our men's national basketball team begins its quest for 2023 FIBA World Cup and 2024 Olympic gold," USA Basketball Chairperson and retired general Martin Dempsey said.

Named as USA assistants to Kerr over the next three years were Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga University coach Mark Few.

American collections of NBA talent have won four consecutive Olympic gold medals and seven of the past eight. US men's teams have also won two of the past three World Cup titles.

