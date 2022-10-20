Warriors saunter to victory against Raiders; face Royals in qualifier 2 in PJL

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Mardan Warriors sauntered to victory as they overhauled a below par total of 121 runs by the Rawalpindi Raiders in the eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Shahzeb Khan 35 (32) and Mohammad Farooq 32 (20) built a strong partnership of 65 runs off 42 balls to lay the foundation of victory after the first wicket fell with team total of 12. Haseeb Khan scored 12 (15) but Olly Cox 26 n.o. ensured that there no more hiccups and the team reached the target with wight balls to spare.

Amir Hassan 3-1-18-1, Hassann Eisakhil 1.3-0-13-1 while Afnan Khan and Aseer Mughal with identical figures 4-0-20-1 grabbed a wicket each.

Captain Hasibullah 65 (51) was the only batter who showed some grit and played to enable Rawalpindi Raiders save the blushes of a low score as the whole team got out in 19.

3 overs. Only three other batters Haroon Arshad (13), Ali Ishaq (14) and Wahaj Riaz (11) could reach the double figures for the Raiders.

Abidullah was the most successful bowler for the Warriors and claimed three wickets for 17 runs. Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Nabeel shared two wickets each but it was the slow bowling duo of Archie Lenham and Hasseb Khan who put brakes on the flow of runs and gave away 39 runs in eight overs and helped restrict Raiders to 12. Lenham bagged two wickets for 20 runs in his quota of four overs.

Shahid Afridi-mentored Mardan Warriors will face off Bahawalpur Royal in the Qualifier 2 of the PJL at 6 p.m. on Thursday (tomorrow).

The final will be played on Friday as the Gawadar Sharks have already qualified.