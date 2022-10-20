UrduPoint.com

Warriors Saunter To Victory Against Raiders; Face Royals In Qualifier 2 In PJL

Muhammad Rameez Published October 20, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Warriors saunter to victory against Raiders; face Royals in qualifier 2 in PJL

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Mardan Warriors sauntered to victory as they overhauled a below par total of 121 runs by the Rawalpindi Raiders in the eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Shahzeb Khan 35 (32) and Mohammad Farooq 32 (20) built a strong partnership of 65 runs off 42 balls to lay the foundation of victory after the first wicket fell with team total of 12. Haseeb Khan scored 12 (15) but Olly Cox 26 n.o. ensured that there no more hiccups and the team reached the target with wight balls to spare.

Amir Hassan 3-1-18-1, Hassann Eisakhil 1.3-0-13-1 while Afnan Khan and Aseer Mughal with identical figures 4-0-20-1 grabbed a wicket each.

Captain Hasibullah 65 (51) was the only batter who showed some grit and played to enable Rawalpindi Raiders save the blushes of a low score as the whole team got out in 19.

3 overs. Only three other batters Haroon Arshad (13), Ali Ishaq (14) and Wahaj Riaz (11) could reach the double figures for the Raiders.

Abidullah was the most successful bowler for the Warriors and claimed three wickets for 17 runs. Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Nabeel shared two wickets each but it was the slow bowling duo of Archie Lenham and Hasseb Khan who put brakes on the flow of runs and gave away 39 runs in eight overs and helped restrict Raiders to 12. Lenham bagged two wickets for 20 runs in his quota of four overs.

Shahid Afridi-mentored Mardan Warriors will face off Bahawalpur Royal in the Qualifier 2 of the PJL at 6 p.m. on Thursday (tomorrow).

The final will be played on Friday as the Gawadar Sharks have already qualified.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mardan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Mohammad Irfan Nabeel P

Recent Stories

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister C ..

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister Castex as Parisian Transport Ch ..

2 hours ago
 Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Blo ..

Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Bloc's HQ in Brussels

2 hours ago
 US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctio ..

US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctions Evasion, Seeks Extradition ..

2 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 hours ago
 PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-figh ..

PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-fight revamp

2 hours ago
 Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.