UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Was Under-pressure To Feature In The Final T20' : Wahab Riaz

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

'Was under-pressure to feature in the final T20' : Wahab Riaz

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistani veteran-pacer Wahab Riaz has revealed that he was under-pressure while featuring in the third and final Twenty20 against England in Manchester, as it was the first match of the tour for him.

Wahab took 2 wickets for 26 runs in the third T20 against England which Pakistan won by 5 runs.

The 35-year-old, who took 32 wickets in as many T20s, said the entire team wanted to win the third and final T20 against England in order to end the tour on a high.

"I was under pressure while playing the third T20 against England. I had a lot on my mind. It was the result of two months of consistent hard work. The entire team wanted to win the last match and end the tour with a victory. I am happy that my performance helped the team," Riaz said in an interview with cricketer Kamran Akmal on YouTube as quoted by cricketpakistan.

com.pk.

"It was the first match of the tour for me. I would be lying if I said I wasn't under pressure. I had a lot of questions in my head. I gave it my best effort. Whatever the situation, I never shy away from hard work and then I get rewarded for it," Wahab said, who grabbed 115 wickets in 89 ODIs.

The speedster, who has bagged 83 wickets in 27 Tests, said it was hard to come back into rhythm after a four-month gap.

"When we started training on the England tour, it felt like we had never played before. It seemed hard to come back into rhythm after not playing for four months. The team management didn't put too much pressure on the players in the start. The intensity of the training was raised as time went on and we were ready before our first match," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan T20 Manchester Wahab Riaz Kamran Akmal YouTube From Best

Recent Stories

UN denounces attack targeting Afghan Vice Presiden ..

6 minutes ago

Coalition Forces intercept two explosive drones la ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador discusses economic cooperation with ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 September 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Argentina in fight agains ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.