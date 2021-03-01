Waseem, Aurangzeb, Danish, Babar victorious in cycle race

Waseem, Aurangzeb, Danish and Babar earned victories in different categories of the five-kilometer cycle race held at the three-day Gabin Jabba Snow Festival

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Waseem, Aurangzeb, Danish and Babar earned victories in different categories of the five-kilometer cycle race held at the three-day Gabin Jabba Snow Festival.

The three-day festival came to an end and the most beautiful and difficult five-km cycle race was held at the festival which started from Loka and ended at Gabin Jabba Top. A total of 62 cyclists participated in the race and participated in three different categories of Senior, Junior and Mountain Bike, said a press release issued here on Monday.

In mountain bike cycle race (senior), Waseem and Zeeshan of Islamabad secured first and second positions, respectively while Israr of Malakand grabbed third spot.

In mountain bike cycle race (junior), Aurangzeb of Islamabad took first position while Abuzar and Waleed of Malakand clinched second and third positions, respectively.

In road cycle race (senior), Danish and Usman of Islamabad took first and second positions, respectively while Sajid of Peshawar got third position.

In road cycle race (junior), Babar and Abbas of Malakand took first and second positions, respectively while Luqman of Peshawar got third position.

Sued Azhar Ali Shah, Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) President, said it was the most beautiful cycle track which is surrounded by the highest mountains on both sides.

He said that he was very happy because his country was not less then Switzerland. "Holding such tourism events will boost tourism," he said.

Earlier, Swat Regional sports Officer Kashif Farhan inaugurated the race while President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association Nisar Ahmed and a large number of spectators were present on the occasion.