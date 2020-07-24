Pakistan's Waseem Khatri has clinched the Double-double Scrabble Championship which was held online

Pakistan's Waseem Khatri has clinched the Double-double Scrabble Championship which was held online.

A total of 64 participants took part in the event which kicked off in May and Waseem was the sole representative of Pakistan.

The tournament had nine rounds, and Waseem started his campaign with a 3-1 over Marty Gabriel of USA, said a press release issued here by the Pakistan Scrabble Association.

Waseem continued his dream run and kept taking down all his opponents, that too with sheer dominance. Waseem's next four rounds' results were Beat Matthew O'Connor (USA) 3-0; Beat Tim Weiss (USA) 3-0; Beat Noah Slatkoff (Canada) 3-1 and Austin Shin (USA) 3-1.

After first five rounds, Waseem had to beat Hubert Wee of Singapore to secure a berth in the finals directly. At the same time, the loser would get another chance to make it to the finals, but for that, he would have to beat Jesse Day to play the final again with the same opponent they had faced in this qualifier.

Fortunately, Waseem beat Hubert 3-1, to get this advantage while Hubert was paired with Jesse Day to get another chance to grab the spot for the grand finale.

Hubert and Waseem were, therefore, paired again for the final and in order to win the tournament, Waseem had the advantage of needing to beat just a single best of five series while Hubert had to make this happen twice in a row.

However, there was nothing that served as a predicament in the way of Waseem as he too ended up winning the first best of five against Hubert, clinching this vital win for his country.

The entire Scrabbling world was lauding Waseem's spectacular performance, and we Pakistanis were incredibly proud of him as well.