Waseem Hashmi appointed President Karachi Sports Forum

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Executive Committee of Karachi Sports Forum has appointed Syed Waseem Hashmi as President of the Forum for the tenure of next four years.

Asif Azeem and Murad Hussain will work as Chairman and General Secretary respectively, said a news release.

The other office bearers include Tehmina Asif Senior Vice President, Syed Mukhtar Ahmed and Zeeshan Merchant as Vice Presidents, Syed Faiq Rizvi Joint Secretary, Muhammad Nasir Secretary Finance while Masroor Ali Zaidi, Muhammad Tariq, Khaldoon Raja, Faraz Aijaz and Muhammad Ali as members executive committee.

Expressing gratefulness to all the members of the House Syed Waseem Hashmi said our aim is to make practical efforts to promote sports activities and give the players their rightful place in their lives from the platform of the forum at national and international level.

He said steps will be taken to ensure encouragement for successful players and coaches and to launch welfare schemes for deserving players and their families and to provide them with medical treatment facilities, arranging coaching to provide awareness to the players with the latest techniques, seminars on physical fitness, technical courses and sports medicine will be organized.

Syed Waseem Hashmi said that arranging employment for players and coaches, with consultation of sports federations affiliated with Pakistan Olympic Association and officials of provincial sports associations, will be among top priorities.

Senior Vice President Tehmina Asif said that Karachi Sports Forum is playing its pivotal role for the welfare of the sportspersons.

She said along with sports, message of Green Pakistan will also be spread under the tree plantation campaign through the playgrounds.