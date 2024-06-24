Open Menu

Waseem Khatri Bags Pakistan Scrabble C'ship Title

Muhammad Rameez Published June 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Waseem Khatri bags Pakistan Scrabble C'ship title

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Pakistan's ace Waseem Khatri on Monday won the 36th Pakistan Scrabble Championship that concluded at the Institute of business Administration (IBA) Karachi.

Khatri emerged as the National Champion after a hard fought battle lasting three days. The defending champion Hassan Hadi was unable to compete this year due to his professional engagements, said a press release.

This is the 11th national title for Waseem confirming his status as the best scrabble player ever produced by Pakistan.

The former world youth champion Ali Salman was the runner-up and his younger brother Affan Salman finished 3rd.

An open tournament was also organized on the 3rd and last day which was attended by 110 players.

In the Beginners category, Syed Hussain emerged as the winner while the Novice category was won by Hammad Asif and the Recreational category was won by Syeda Munhal.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Best Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality dome ..

PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket

3 hours ago
 PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa ..

PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting

3 hours ago
 Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Ser ..

Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series

4 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

5 hours ago
 Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most ..

Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today

6 hours ago

SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports