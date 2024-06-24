Waseem Khatri Bags Pakistan Scrabble C'ship Title
Muhammad Rameez Published June 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Pakistan's ace Waseem Khatri on Monday won the 36th Pakistan Scrabble Championship that concluded at the Institute of business Administration (IBA) Karachi.
Khatri emerged as the National Champion after a hard fought battle lasting three days. The defending champion Hassan Hadi was unable to compete this year due to his professional engagements, said a press release.
This is the 11th national title for Waseem confirming his status as the best scrabble player ever produced by Pakistan.
The former world youth champion Ali Salman was the runner-up and his younger brother Affan Salman finished 3rd.
An open tournament was also organized on the 3rd and last day which was attended by 110 players.
In the Beginners category, Syed Hussain emerged as the winner while the Novice category was won by Hammad Asif and the Recreational category was won by Syeda Munhal.
