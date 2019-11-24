UrduPoint.com
Waseem Returns Home, Receives Warm Welcome

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 12:40 PM

Waseem returns home, receives warm welcome

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan's professional boxer Muhammad Waseem returned home on Sunday after winning the 10th professional bout of his career, as he downed Ganigan Lopez of Mexico in an intense battle of eight rounds at Ceasars Palace in Dubai.

The 32-year-old Waseem, 32, has so far appeared in 11 fights in his pro career, winning all but one — a unanimous decision loss to South Africa's Moruti Mthalane in a world title bout.

"I am very happy for the win and will continue to make my country proud in future as well," Waseem said while talking to media persons on his return from Dubai at the Islamabad International Airport.

Waseem who was received by the Pakistan Sports Board's (PSB) officials, said he had been training and staying in PSB for 15 to 20 during his career and the sports board's officials had always taken good care of him.

"I am thankful to the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza and PSB Director General Amna Imran Khan for the warm welcome," he said.

Waseem said he would be going to Spain for a short training camp after a one week stay in Pakistan. "After Spain I would be joining my training camp in England," he said.

Waseem credited his mother and coach Muhammad Tariq behind his success.

"The prayers of my mother and the whole Pakistani nation is the reason behind my success," he said.

To a question, he said I have been in talks with my management company MTK Global to bring MTK Pakistan. "Our aim is to promote boxing and hold leagues in Pakistan," he said and added he wanted to see more and more Waseem coming forward in the form of youngsters.

In a message to the youth, he said work hard and leave the rest to God.

