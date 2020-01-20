UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Waseem, Tahir Bowl Pakistan U19 To Crushing Win Over Scotland U19

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 01:10 PM

Waseem, Tahir bowl Pakistan U19 to crushing win over Scotland U19

Mohammad Waseem, who had replaced Naseem Shah, takes 5-12

Potchefstroom (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th January, 2020) Fast bowlers Mohammad Waseem and Tahir Hussain blew away Scotland U19 as Pakistan U19 got off to the perfect start in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 with a seven-wicket win at the North West University Oval, Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Scotland, who won the toss and opted to bat first, lost both openers in the opening over of the match as Tahir Hussain, playing his first match for Pakistan, sent the stumps of Angus Guy and Ben Davidson flying.

Tahir then added the wicket of Tomas Mackintosh, who top-scored for Scotland with 20 runs, to his tally.

Waseem, who had replaced Naseem Shah in the squad, took over from there. The right-arm pacer’s first wicket was of Jasper Davidson as he made full use of the opportunity with a probing spell of pace bowling.

Abbas Afridi took two quick wickets before Waseem polished off the tail taking the last four wickets as Scotland were sent packing for 75 in 23.5 overs.

Waseem took five wickets for mere 12 runs in 7.5 overs.

Tahir took three for 23 in nine overs, while Abbas took two for 32 in six overs.

It took only 11.4 overs for Pakistan to chase down the target.

Their run-chase was off to a shaky start as openers Haider Ali (four) and Mohammad Shehzad (0) were back in the pavilion in the first eight balls.

Captain Rohail Nazir and Irfan Khan weathered the storm with a 47-run stand for the second-wicket.

Rohail scored 27 off 23 balls, which included two fours a six, while Irfan returned not out with 38 runs to his name. The right-handed batsman faced 37 balls, of which six were dispatched for fours.

Pakistan take on Zimbabwe U19 in their second group match on 22 January.

Scores in brief:

Scotland U19 75 all out, 23.5 overs (Uzzair Shah 20, Tomas Mackintosh 17; Mohammad Waseem 5-12, Tahir Hussain 3-23, Abbas Afridi 2-32)

Pakistan U19 77-3, 11.4 overs (Irfan Khan 38 not out, Rohail Nazir 27)

Result Pakistan U19 win by seven wickets

Upcoming fixtures:

22 Jan – v Zimbabwe, Potchefstroom

24 Jan – v Bangladesh, Potchefstroom

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Storm World ICC Bangladesh Jasper Potchefstroom Zimbabwe January Sunday 2020 Afridi All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Govt has one-day left to decide the fate of Maryam ..

5 minutes ago

Hub71 launches programme to assist startups with A ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistani delegation to meet FATF body this month

36 minutes ago

All options to be used against Indian aggression: ..

40 minutes ago

The Ultimate Sports Experience is back

48 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to utilise Al Etihad Credi ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.