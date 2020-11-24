UrduPoint.com
Waseem To Fight Filipino Boxer Jeny Boy On December 19

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:38 PM

Waseem to fight Filipino boxer Jeny Boy on December 19

Pakistan's top pro boxer Muhammad Waseem will have his first-ever fight in the country as he is all set to compete with Jeny Boy Boca of the Philippines for the WBC Middle East Title in Lahore, next mont

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan's top pro boxer Muhammad Waseem will have his first-ever fight in the country as he is all set to compete with Jeny Boy Boca of the Philippines for the WBC middle East Title in Lahore, next month.

The erstwhile world flyweight title challenger Waseem (10-1, 7 KOs) will be fighting Jeny Boy (14-6 12 KOs) on an Amir Khan Promotions event, scheduled to be held on December 19 at the Governor House.

"All paperwork has been agreed by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar," British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that due to a flare-up in Covid-19 cases during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic the fight would be taking place without spectators. "However, ptv sports has confirmed that it'll live telecast the event for two hours." According to Amir, co-main fight will be held between Pakistan's Nadir Baloch and Jawad Hassan of Afghanistan. While there will be four other exhibition bouts too.

He said safety measures would be enforced to ward off the risk of spreading the coronavirus. He said only boxers, media and some special guests would be attending the event.

"But they will be required to wear face masks and undergo temperature checks," he said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was likely to attend the event as he was being invited for that.

The 33-year-old Quetta-born Waseem, who is also known as 'The Falcon' will have the perfect chance to add another belt to his growing collection.

"I want to say a very big thank you to my big brother, the two-time world champion Amir Khan, who has given me the opportunity that I have been waiting for to make my debut in Pakistan," Waseem said.

"This is where my journey started as an eight-year-old, and it was always my dream to fight for a title in my home country, so this opportunity means so much to me.

"This will be history for Pakistan as it is the first ever WBC boxing event in Pakistan, and I want to thank my management team MTK Global and my coaches Danny Vaughan and Dominic Vaughan too.

"They are preparing me to be in the best shape, and have prepared me for war. I promise I will not let my country and my team down," added Waseem, who is currently undergoing training at Glasgow.

