Waseem to fly to Scotland by month end to prepare for IBF flyweight title fight

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan's top flyweight pro boxer Muhammad Waseem is likely to fly to Scotland by the end of the ongoing month to resume his training at Glasgow to prepare himself for next year's IBF flyweight title bout.

"Hopefully, the title fight will take place in the first quarter of next year, but prior to that I'll be fighting in an eliminator in December to qualify for that [title fight]" Waseem told APP on on phone on Tuesday from his hometown Quetta.

The 33-year-old gladiator said that he had applied for a five-year UK visa and was optimistic to get that within next two to three weeks. "I was being offered a six-month visa, but I've applied afresh, requesting them to grant me a five-year visa. I hope to get an appointment at British High Commission by 22 or 23 of this month and as soon as I get my visa I'll fly to Glasgow." The MTK Global fighter said his UK visa had expired in March and he had been finding it hard to maintain his pre-lockdown fitness level. "In April, I underwent three week's training in Dubai. Afterwards, I moved to my hometown in Quetta. Here, I've been trying my best to keep myself fit along with a group of other pugilists while adhering to safety measures.

"But I feel I'll have to spend a couple of months at the training facility at Glasgow to get my rhythm fully back and regain the top level form," Waseem added.

According to Waseem he did know who would be his opponent at the eliminator but said it would take place either in the UAE or Kazakhstan. "I'm ready to take on any pugilist anywhere. The eliminator will help me judge myself after this long period of inactivity [due to Covid-19]. Then, I will prepare myself accordingly for the title fight," the former two-time WBC flyweight champion added.

Waseem currently occupies number four spot in the IBF flyweight category. Filipino pugilist Jayson Mama stands just ahead of him at the third position. Top two slots of this category are not rated and hence up for grab, offering a perfect chance to Waseem to challenge any world champion to etch his name there.

Known as "Falcon", the erstwhile Asian Games bronze medallist has also been ranked by the WBC in the super flyweight category at the 14th spot because he appeared in the last two fights in Dubai in that category. In the WBO flyweight ranking, Waseem is at the 11th number. That means out of four world bodies three have ranked the former two-time Commonwealth Games medallist.

"I'm the only Pakistani boxer, who has reached to that level. It's also a pride for my country as being the world title challenger I can challenge the champion from any boxing world body," he added.

