Waseem Wants A Second Showdown Against South Africa's Mthalane

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan's top pro pugilist Muhammad Waseem said on Sunday that he wanted a second showdown with South African Moruti Mthalane in next three to four months.

"I'm looking for the rematch with him. I really want that. Hopefully, that bout will take place in December, this year or in January, next year," the 32-year-old told APP after his return from Dubai, UAE where he defeated Canrado Tanamor of the Philippines in a flyweight world-ranking bout on Friday.

Waseem lost to Mthalane in controversial circumstances in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight fight in Malaysia in July, 2018. He had gone up against the South African in the 12-round bout. Although, he remained in commanding position, leaving his opponent wobbling with both his eyes swollen, the judges ruled 114-113, 114-113 and 116-110 in favour of his opponent.

"This time I'll like to fight him in my own country. My manager is in negotiations with him.

"It would be great if he agrees to fight in Pakistan. That bout may take place in Karachi, Lahore or Islamabad," he said.

Nicknamed as "Falcon", the Quetta-born boxer said that he was longing to show his skills in front of his Pakistani fans. "Fighting in front of my family, my friends and my Pakistani fans at such level will altogether be a unique experience," he said.

"I believe I'm the best flyweight in the world. I've proved that and I believe I should get another chance (against Mthalane). He holds that title and I want to bring that (title) in Pakistan," he added.

He said that after staying some days in Pakistan he would fly to Glasgow, Scotland for training where he had undergone six-month training before fighting against Tanamor.

"I think I must keep on working hard. I believe it is necessary to get results.

"Before the rematch with Mthalane I'm looking forward to another ranking fight in next 45 days," he added.

