Waseem wins Early Bird Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Waseem Khatri was off to a tremendous start by winning the Early Bird Tournament before the World Scrabble Championship at Las Vegas, USA The World Scrabble Championship (WESPAC) was a series of several tournaments being played at the Westgate Hotel, Las Vegas, USA. The championship kicked off with the Early Bird tournament which was won by Waseem.

The next event was the North American Championship to be played from July 15 to 19. Waseem Khatri was the only Pakistani player in the tournament. Waseem was the runner-up of this tournament last year and would be looking to go one up.

The last tournament of this two-week long scrabble fiesta would be the World Scrabble Championship (WESPAC) to be played from July 21 to 25. Five more players from Pakistan including Tariq Pervez, M. Inayatullah, Hassan Hadi, Hammad Hadi and Hasham Hadi would join Waseem in the World Championship.