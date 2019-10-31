UrduPoint.com
Washington Nationals Defeat Houston To Win World Series

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 09:10 AM

Washington Nationals defeat Houston to win World Series

Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Washington Nationals completed one of the most shocking championship runs in Major League Baseball history Wednesday by defeating Houston 6-2 to capture the US capital's first World Series title since 1924.

Howie Kendrick and Anthony Rendon blasted home runs and the Nationals rallied from two runs down after six innnings in the winner-take-all showdown to claim the best-of-seven final 4-3.

