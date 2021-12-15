UrduPoint.com

Wasim, Afridi React To Trouble To Fans Queued Outside Karachi Stadium

Fans at the National Stadium also submitted complaints about poor arrangements, pointing out that they were made to wait outside the stadium's gate for a couple of hours without any justification.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Pont News, Dec 15th, 2021) Former skippers of Pakistan cricket team, Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the treatment meted out to the fans outside the National Stadium.

Former fast bowler Wasim Akram took to Twitter and expressed resentment over what happened with the fans queued outside the stadium to entry ticket in Karachi.

He tweeted, “This is VERY concerning. This is not a backyard game, this is an international series”.

Akram said, “We've asked police why it is taking so much time, they do not know anything," one fan says in the video. "No one is giving us any update or telling us anything,” pointing out that he had been waiting outside the stadium for the past two hours.

Another former captain of the National Team Shahid Afridi also reacted harshly over the trouble came to the fans.

Taking to Twitter, he showed disappointment at the low attendance during the Karachi matches.

Afridi called for an impartial investigation into the matter.

The reaction of the top players came after a video clips that went viral on social media showing fans in trouble while standing in long queues for hours.

Earlier, the first two matches of the Pakistan-West Indies T20 series in Karachi failed to pull in a huge crowd, with screens showing several empty stands in the stadium.

