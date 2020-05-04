Wasim Akram, Babar Azam to inspire women’s team

Great opportunity for us to learn what made Wasim Akram stand above the rest, says all-rounder Aliya Riaz

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th May, 2020) To help players learn from the cricket’s elite and remain focused on the game during the Covid-19 lockdown, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has organised online sessions for the Pakistan national women’s team with the legendary Wasim Akram and Babar Azam.

The interactive sessions will be held via videoconference calls in which around 35 women cricketers – current internationals and emerging players – will be provided insights about how to strategize and approach the game in different conditions.

ICC hall of famer and the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket from Pakistan, Wasim Akram, on Monday, will share his experiences and provide an overview about his learnings over the course of his extraordinary 18-year-long international career. Wasim had delivered a similar session to Pakistan men’s and a selection of emerging team players last week.

The session with Babar Azam – whose stratospheric rise has seen him at the top of the T20I rankings, number three in ODI rankings and number five in Test rankings – will be attended by women batters in which the captain of the national men’s T20I side will shed light on the art of batting by sharing how he gears up for different conditions and situations.

Sharing her excitement about the opportunity to learn from Wasim Akram, Aliya Riaz said: “I have grown up watching videos of Wasim Akram and how he brought laurels for Pakistan with both bat and ball from some adverse of situations.

“It is a great opportunity for me and I am eager to learn from the great of the game and understand his work ethic which made him stand apart from the rest.”

Looking forward to the session with Babar Azam, Omaima Sohail said: “Babar Azam is a top batsman and a session with him will help all the batters to understand what makes him different than the others and reflect on how we can continue to improve ourselves.

“I will be looking to hear from Babar how he establishes his innings and navigates during the tough phases. I am sure this session will prove to be helpful.”

Urooj Mumtaz, the chair of the national women’s selection committee, said: “It is extremely important that the players continue to develop during this phase when cricket is on hold and these sessions are certainly going to be beneficial in that aspect.

“We keep looking for ideas to keep the players engaged and motivated. Fitness plans have been provided to both the senior and junior group of players and they have been working at home to ensure they are ready once the situation normalises.”

“Sessions with Wasim Akram and Babar Azam will provide the players an opportunity to listen and learn from the best, helping them in improving their game. Pakistan has produced some of the most extraordinary cricketers in the history of the game and we will continue to bring them on board for the benefit of our players.”