Wasim Akram becomes Chef to be happy in quarantine time

(@fidahassanain)

Wasim Akram who is living with his family and away from routine activities looks happy while cooking in the kitchen.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2020) Renowned cricketer Wasim Akram became chef to save himself from tiresome and boring and dull life during quarantine time in fight against Coronavirus here on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Wasim Akram wrote: “ Warning: Large 6ft3inch Pakistani male seen in the kitchen cooking and really enjoying himself.

Please advise that this content maybe encouraging and many may actually be inspired and attempt this at home. SupervisionStronglyAdvised,”.

Wasim Akram who is now living with his family separate from all his routine activities due to Coronavirus shared his picture on Instagram. His smile and excitement showed that he was making himself happy during this quarantine time.