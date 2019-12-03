UrduPoint.com
 Wasim Akram Congratulates Wife For Being Selected As First Global Ambassador For Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 04:02 PM

 Wasim Akram congratulates wife for being selected as first Global Ambassador for Pakistan

Shahniera Akram says nothing is more beautiful than giving the gift of sight.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2019) former cricket Star and former captain of Pakistan Cricket Team Wasim Akram on Tuesday congratulated his wife for being selected as first Global Ambassador for Pakistan with Fred Hollows--an international foundation working on restoration of eye sight.

In a tweet, former Pakistan Cricket Team Captain Wasim Akram expressed pleasure over success of his wife, addressing her wife Shahniera Akram that she made him and the entire Pakistan proud of her.

Earlier, Shahniera also shared her nomination on her twitter account and said that nothing was more beautiful than giving the gift of sight.

She also disclosed her nominated as ambassador for Pakistan with Fred Hollows—an international organization working on restoration of peoples’ eye sight.

“I am honored to be the first Global Ambassador for my Pakistan,” wrote Shahniera in her tweet after visiting Chichawatni area of Punjab for restoration of peoples’ sight.

