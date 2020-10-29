UrduPoint.com
Wasim Akram Declares Turkey A Role Model For Pakistan

,   , ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:06 PM

Wasim Akram declares Turkey a role model for Pakistan    

The former swing-king says If Pakistan wants to build itself, it should be Turkey.

ISTANBUL: ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2020) Former cricket Star Wasim Akram who is visiting Turkey is happy and inspired by its development and culture.

Wasim Akram who visited the world as a cricketer declared Turkey a right role model for Pakistan.

He said If Pakistan wanted to build itself on any country it should be Turkey.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “If Pakistan should model itself on any country, it should be Turkey. Their hospitality, their food, their ability to welcome the world, MashAllah they have done well.

Pakistan has so many untapped resources, InshAllah we will get there one day,”.

Wasim will be back soon as his name has been included by Pakistan Cricket board (BCP) in the list of commentators for home series against Zimbabwe. The first One Day International (ODI) match will be played between Pakistan and Zimbabwe on Oct 30 in Rawalpindi.

