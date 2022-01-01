Wasim Akram delivers message for youth on eve of New Year

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2022) Pakistan 's legendary cricketer Wasim Akram asked parents to tell their children to stop showing off after a boy was killed and several others injured in celebratory gunfire.

Taking to Twitter, Wasim Akram posted a video and gave message to the parents that they should stop their children showing off because of the gun firing.

He said that he meant firing at midnight thaa thooo –you are not a Rambo, go by some pathakahs or fireworks, like I did last time for my daughter Chotay Annar, Phuljari.

The cricket legend reminded the youth that bullets fired into the air would eventually come down and a stray bullet could hit anyone.

“It can be a man walking down the street or a family member, he said, adding that we need to evolve as a nation, but that isn't happening,”.

He stated that they were still following the trends of the 1970s and expressed hope that the youth would understand his message. Wasim wished viewers good health and a Happy New Year.