Wasim Akram Endorses Younis Khan As Batting Coach For Pakistan Test Team
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2025 | 06:43 PM
Former Pakistan captain suggests former Captain Younis Khan will be a strong option for role of batting coach in Test side
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2025) Former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram has voiced his support for a new candidate for the role of head coach in the national Test team setup.
Speaking at an event in Karachi, the legendary fast bowler and "Sultan of Swing" shared his views on the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the future coaching structure of the national team.
Wasim Akram suggested that former captain Younis Khan would be a strong option for the role of batting coach in the Test side. He emphasized that Younis has the ability to help transform the mindset of young players through his coaching.
Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) had previously appointed Aaqib Javed as the red-ball (Test) coach following the departure of former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie.
Meanwhile, the PCB recently named Aaqib Javed as Director of High Performance and appointed Mike Hesson as head coach of Pakistan’s white-ball (limited-overs) teams.
Hesson's first assignment as head coach would be a three-match T20I home series against Bangladesh due to take place from May 28 to June 1.
