UrduPoint.com

Wasim Akram Gifted Golden Visa Of Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:28 PM

Wasim Akram gifted Golden Visa of Dubai

The former cricketer says that it is a great honor for him to be gifted a Golden visa by the government of Duba in recognition of his achievements in the cricket.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2021) Pakistani former cricketer Wasim Akram has been gifted golden visa of Dubai in recognition of his achievements in the cricket.

Taking to Twitter, Wasim Akram expressed honor to be gifted a Golden visa by the Government of Dubai for recognizing his achievements in the cricket.

He wrote, “Honoured to be granted a Golden Visa by Govt of Dubai recognising my achievements in http://cricket.Dubai is undoubtedly one of the best places in the world for business, holidays and just connecting with the world! Look forward to spending more time here. HAPPY 50TH UAE!, ”.

Akram also wished the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on its 50th National Day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Business Twitter Holidays Wasim Akram UAE Dubai United Arab Emirates Visa Gold Government Best

Recent Stories

Climate change in Pakistan By Farrukh Shahbaz Warr ..

Climate change in Pakistan By Farrukh Shahbaz Warraich

19 minutes ago
 Teachers’ protest continue outside the parliamen ..

Teachers’ protest continue outside the parliament in Islamabad

30 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Hopes to Discuss Karabakh With Lavrov ..

Blinken Says Hopes to Discuss Karabakh With Lavrov at Meeting in Stockholm

17 minutes ago
 India seek clarity on South Africa tour with Omicr ..

India seek clarity on South Africa tour with Omicron spread:Virat Kohli

17 minutes ago
 Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand - ..

Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand - Southee

17 minutes ago
 Chief Minister KP awards Rs. 0.2m for Asian Tennis ..

Chief Minister KP awards Rs. 0.2m for Asian Tennis Singles & Doubles winner Hamz ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.