Wasim Akram gifted Golden Visa of Dubai

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2021) Pakistani former cricketer Wasim Akram has been gifted golden visa of Dubai in recognition of his achievements in the cricket.

He wrote, “Honoured to be granted a Golden Visa by Govt of Dubai recognising my achievements in http://cricket.Dubai is undoubtedly one of the best places in the world for business, holidays and just connecting with the world! Look forward to spending more time here. HAPPY 50TH UAE!, ”.

Akram also wished the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on its 50th National Day.