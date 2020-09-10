Wasim Akram inspired me to be a pacer: Trent Boult

New Zealand's pacer Trent Boult has revealed that Pakistani legend Wasim Akram inspired him to become a fast-bowler saying no one could move the ball like the Sultan of Swing

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :New Zealand's pacer Trent Boult has revealed that Pakistani legend Wasim Akram inspired him to become a fast-bowler saying no one could move the ball like the Sultan of Swing.

Akram had an illustrious cricketing career, in which he played 104 Tests and 356 ODIs, taking 414 and 502 wickets, respectively.

"I have a lot of idols but this guy definitely inspired me to swing the ball! No one could move the ball like he could! @wasimakramliveofficial," said Boult during a Question and Answer session on Instagram as quoted by cricketpakistan.

He also had a word of advice for young bowlers with special emphasis on line and length.�"For me,the keys are two things- Run up and getting through the crease. The best drill for young kids is to get a long piece of string and lining it up all the way to the keeper. Then practice running and bowling straight along the line! Pace comes with practice!" he said.

Boult, who was considered one of the best bowlers in the world, has featured in 67 Test matches, 90 ODIs and 27 Twenty20s, claiming 267, 164 and 39 wickets in each format, respectively.