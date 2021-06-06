Wasim Akram is accurate with cricket knowledge: Amir

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir believes Sultan of Swing Wasim Akram was a legend saying the Lahore-born left arm fast-bowler is accurate with cricket knowledge and techniques.

Amir highly praised Akram's cricket mindset and said the former prolific pacer guides youngsters according to modern-day cricket.

He said Akram never tried to be a coach because his mindset towards the game was too positive.

"To be honest, he never tried to be a coach. He always tells you things with a positive mindset. Whenever you go to him, even when I go to him, he guides me according to what modern-day cricket demands," Amir said while talking to a private news channel.

"That's why I believe, Wasim Bhai is a legend. And, legends like him do not born daily. He is accurate with cricket knowledge and techniques," he said.

Speaking about Skipper Babar Azam, Amir said the prolific batsman hasn't changed even after getting the national team's captaincy in all three formats. "Babar is not the one who changes after getting captaincy. We are playing together for long time and we have a good understanding together.

We learn from each other whenever we get time," he said.

To a question, Amir said Babar needs sometime to prove himself as a captain. "See, he has got an additional responsibility as a captain. Now, he is supposed to look after himself, his batting, and then captaincy, it's not easy at all. You need to give him some time, saying anything about his captaincy at this moment would be too early I guess," he said.

Amir also praised the Pakistan Super League (PSL) management and franchises for putting things into the right place for completion of the sixth edition. "It will be a big success for PSL management and all franchisees to complete the remaining edition of the league. I know a lot of efforts were required to make this happen, credit goes to all people involved in it," he said.

"We are confident to defend our title as far as Karachi Kings is concerned. It is tough to play cricket in quarantine but we have to deal with it now. Here in Abu Dhabi, the weather is hot, it won't be easy to go out and play after spending 10 days in quarantine in AC rooms. But, being professionals, we will try to adjust in the environment as soon as possible," he said.