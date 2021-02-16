UrduPoint.com
Wasim Akram Joins KPL

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Wasim Akram joins KPL

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has become part of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), joining it as its vice president.

"I've joined KPL as its vice president. The idea is to bring forth the grassroots level cricket in Pakistan," the erstwhile fast bowling great, who picked up 414 wickets in 104 Tests and 514 in 356 ODIs, said in a video message on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old Wasim said that talented cricketers would get a perfect chance to showcase their skills in KPL. "Our young generation in Kashmir does not get the opportunity but this league will provide them a chance to play along with Pakistani players.

" This is a domestic league and obviously, you can't compare it with PSL (Pakistan Super League), which is an international league.

"The idea [behind this league] is also to provide youngsters [from AJK] a chance to play for Pakistan in the future. So I wish every youngster the best. And all the best to KPL too," added Wasim, who is widely regarded as the best left-arm fast bowler of all time.

