Wasim Akram joins NBP Sports Complex as Sports Consultant

Karachi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ):Former captain legend cricketer Wasim Akram on Monday announced to join the NBP Sports as a Sports Consultant and where 20% of the players would be provided free of charge sports training.

Addressing a news conference at the NBP Sports Complex, he said that he had taken the task as a challenge to bring the NBP Sports to highest level.

Wasim Akram said that he had joined the NBP Sports with an aim to bring the NBP sports to highest level.

He said that the NBP had played a pivotal role in sports sector of the country and had produced number of renowned players.

Wasim Akram said that he was joining the NBP Sports Complex with an aim to produce good players.

NBP President Arif Usmani and other senior officers of the bank were also present on the occasion.