Wasim Akram Proved An Influencer For Me: Indian Spinner Kuldeep Yadav

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 01:57 PM

Wasim Akram proved an influencer for me: Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav believes former Pakistani Skipper Wasim Akram proved to be an influencer during his early career saying it was great being around with the Swing of Sultan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav believes former Pakistani Skipper Wasim Akram proved to be an influencer during his early career saying it was great being around with the Swing of Sultan.

The 25-year-old revealed that he used to learn as many things as possible when Pakistan's legendary pacer was associated with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) as a bowling mentor.

"Wasim sir used to like me a lot too. He didn't speak much about bowling but prepared me a lot in terms of mentally taking on the game," a private news channel quoted him saying.

"He prepared me to take on different situations in different ways and taught me how to react when the batsman is attacking," Kuldeep added.

The left-arm chinaman also said that he used to sit next to him in the dugout during the matches and ask questions about the situation.

"I used to sit with him and try to pick things a lot, I used to ask him what he would have done in certain situations, and he would test me by asking me what my approach would have been," he said.

He also appreciated Akram's good sense of humor and said it was great to be around him.

It must be noted that a few days back Indian pacer Mohammad Shami had also come out for all praise for Wasim Akram who played a massive role in shaping his bowling career.

