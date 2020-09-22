UrduPoint.com
Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja To Do Urdu Commentary For National T20 Cup

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 03:31 PM

Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja to do Urdu commentary for National T20 cup

The upcoming National T20 Cup will be played in Multan and Rawalpindi from Sept 30 to Oct 18  in Multan and Rawalpindi.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2020) Former Pakistan cricketers Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja were likely to be part of urdu commentary team for the upcoming National T20 Cup, the latest reports said on Tuesday.

Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja, the former victorious of 1992 World Cup winning side, will be doing commentary

The National T20 Cup will be played in Multan and Rawalpindi from Sept 30 to Oct 18.

The analysts say that upcoming National T20 Cup will e a curtain-raiser of the domestic season.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan cricket board (PCB) experimented with Urdu commentary during PSL 5 as well but most the listeners were unimpressed with the style and usage of words.

