Wasim Akram Reacts On Fake News Of TOI

1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:45 PM

The former fast bowler who is also known as King of Swing has said that he is not interested in the post of chairmanship, terming the news of Times of India as fake.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2021) Former Fast bowler Wasim Akram has shown strong reaction on fake news of Times of India regarding chairmanship of the cricket Board.

Taking to Twitter, Wasim Akram said that he was thankful to God as he was content where he was.

He said TOI is credible news organization but it could hurt its image by running fake news, and asked the journalists to verify their sources.

Indian media often run fake news to create problems in Pakistan and its system.

It ran a fake news regarding chairmanship of the board so there could be any trouble.

Wasim Akram gave benefitting response to Indian media. The former fast bolwer who has been undergoing quarantine for last couple of days in Melbourne went there to see her wife and daughter.

Earlier in a post, the former cricketer had shared the satiation he was going through during his period of quarantine in a hotel of Melbourne.

