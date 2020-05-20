Wasim Akram says he would have loved to battle against Tamim and Shakib

Former captain Wasim Akram has said that he would have loved the battle between him and two of Bangladesh's current batting stalwarts Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan if he were still playing the game

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Former captain Wasim Akram has said that he would have loved the battle between him and two of Bangladesh's current batting stalwarts Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan if he were still playing the game.

"It would have been a very good battle. Especially against you and Shakib. Being a left-hander, it would have been a very good battle," said Wasim while appearing as a special guest in Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal's live chat on Facebook.

During the lively discussion that also featured former Bangladesh cricketers Minhajul Abedin, Khaled Masud and Akram Khan the legendary left-arm pacer, nicknamed 'Sultan of Swing' also made a gesture of swinging the ball.

However, Tamim said that he was lucky that he did not have to face Wasim. "We are very lucky, Wasim bhai. I don't want to face you anyway. We are very lucky that you are not playing," said Tamim as all the colossal cricketing figures shared a big laugh.

The 53-year-old Wasim also represented Abahani in Bangladesh's domestic league in 1995. And during one part of the discussion, Tamim asked him how a superstar back then, he chose to play in domestic league of that country.

"Wasim 'bhai', I wanted to ask you one thing. In 1995, you played for Abahani. You were a superstar back then. What did you think and why did you come and play for Abahani and in Bangladesh?" Tamim enquired.

Wasim revealed how erstwhile Bangladesh Cricket board (BCB) president Mustafa Kamal had first invited him to come and play in Bangladesh.

"I think first of all, I wanted to see how much Bangladesh have interest as far as cricket is concerned. And believe me or not, the financial gain was a separate matter. I remember Kamal 'bhai' invited me out of the blue. He urged me that 'you must come and play an Abahani vs Mohammedan game'. In Pakistan, we do not have football or cricket clubs so passionate like in your country.

"I think even in the first game (against Brothers Union) it was packed house in the stadium and I was amazed to see the interest in cricket.

I have heard stories from other cricketers who played in Bangladesh and how they played in packed houses with passionate fans. I actually never thought cricket is so big in Bangladesh. The reason was Bangladesh was very close to me and I wanted to explore the country, the food; the people. And I do miss your fish Jhol a lot by the way," Wasim added.

During the chat former Bangladesh captain Akram Khan narrated a comical story from 1995 Asia Cup where Bangladesh played alongside India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The former Pakistan bowling great was at the peak of his career and in Pakistan's match against India on April 7, 1995 had hit Sachin Tendulkar with a bouncer a day before the match against Bangladesh the next day. The Bangladesh players knew what they would be facing the next day.

"Wasim 'bhai' do you remember what happened in the Asia Cup in Sharjah?" Wasim said 'only vaguely' and Akram said with a smile, "I will remind you." "A day before, against India, you bowled a bouncer to Sachin Tendulkar and then you also won the match. Then the day after you arrived and I was captain of Bangladesh. It was very hot that day and you asked me, 'Akram, if you win the toss, what'll you do?' I said that we'll field first.

"You asked, 'are you sure?' and I said yes. So, you said that, 'okay, today is very hot so I'll not go for warm-up. Then, when I am going for the toss, Nannu 'bhai' [Minhajul Abedin] said to me that 'why're you going for fielding? They'll score 300 runs. Better if you win and take batting'. So, I took batting after winning the toss." "You came to my dressing room and said 'Akram, you come (on the field) and I'll see you [there]'." Upon this Wasim clapped and said: "I remember now".

"Oh man, I was scared like anything that day," Akram said with a big smile.

Bangladesh managed to play out 50 overs, scoring 151/8. Pakistan won that match by six wickets in 29.4 overs.