Wasim Akram says who does not love his country does not love anything

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2020) Former cricket legend and king of swing Wasim Akram Khan said that who did not love his country did not love anything, urging every citizen to contribute for the homeland.

Prayers are being offered for security and progress of Pakistan and well-being of the people. National flag is hoisting at all important public and private buildings. The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremonies at President House Islamabad, and provincial, divisional and district headquarters throughout the country. Public and private buildings as well as streets, bazaars and markets have been profusely illuminated and decorated with National flags, portraits of founding fathers, posters.