Wasim Akram Says Who Does Not Love His Country Does Not Love Anything

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:41 PM

Wasim Akram says who does not love his country does not love anything

The former cricket legend has said that Pakistan has given them everything, so everyone must return everything right from their heart and contribute to its rise, progress and stability.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2020) Former cricket legend and king of swing Wasim Akram Khan said that who did not love his country did not love anything, urging every citizen to contribute for the homeland.

Taking to Twitter, Wasim Akram said that Pakistan is their beloved country which has given them everything, so everyone must return everything right from their heart and contribute to its rise, progress and stability.

He wrote: “A famous quotes goes, “ He who loves not his country, can love nothing in his life,” and that is so true. Pakistan, our beloved country, had given us http://everything.SO we must return that everything, right from our heart and contribute to its rise, progress and stability,”.

Prayers are being offered for security and progress of Pakistan and well-being of the people. National flag is hoisting at all important public and private buildings. The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremonies at President House Islamabad, and provincial, divisional and district headquarters throughout the country. Public and private buildings as well as streets, bazaars and markets have been profusely illuminated and decorated with National flags, portraits of founding fathers, posters.

More Stories From Sports

