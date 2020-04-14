Wasim Akram seeks fans’ advice to grow moustaches

(@fidahassanain)

The fans of the legendry cricketer are also convincing their Bhabhi Shaniera to allow him grow moustaches for change look.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2020) Former fast bowler and cricket legend Wasim Akram is thinking to grow moustaches now a days in quarantine.

Wasim Akram and his wife Shaniera Wasim are in isolation from Coronavirus and both are seen doing something on social media. Now, when there is no other thing to do, Wasim Akram is thinking to grow moustaches.

He tweeted: “Moustache or no moustache ? Things you you do when you have nothing to do I suppose Grinning face#isolationcreation .

Moooch nahi, tey kuch nahi ...,”.

Some fans are also asking their Bhabi Shaniera Akram—the wife of Wasim Akram—that she should allow him to grow moustache and convincing her that it will suit him. However, Shaniera is curious about this matter.

Wasim Akram has never been seen ever with moustaches since he became a cricket celebrity.