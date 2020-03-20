Wasim Akram, Shahniera Wasim go in self-isolation owing to Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Both Wasim Akram and Shahniera advised people to follow the rules to stay safe.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2020) Wasim Akram and his wife Shahniera Akram went into self-isolation amid fears of Coronavirus here on Friday.

Pakistan cricket board shared the video message of the couple wherein both Wasim Akram and his wife shared their current status and advised the people to take measures for their safety of each others.

Wasim Akram was speaking in urdu with some words in English while Shahniera Akram gave the message complete in English.

“Asslamo Alaikum, I’m Wasaim Akram and I’m Shahniera and we have been observing self-Coronavirus for last two weeks,” said the couple.

Then they shared the rules to follow for safety. “Wash your hands with alcohol-mixed sanitizers or wash for 20 seconds,” said Wasim Akram, adding that protect yourself from the germs and avoid large gathering. “Small gathering too at least of ten people, protect them and yourself,” said Shahniera. “Look after everyone,” spoke Wasim Akram followed by his wife who concluded the message by saying people “Protect yourself and your family and Good luck”.