Wasim Akram shares experience of undergoing quarantine in Melbourne    

The former cricketer says that quarantine life is quite difficult for mental and physical health, urging his fans to do exercise during quarantine.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2021) Former national cricket team captain Wasim Akram has said that his wife Shaniera Akram motivated him during his initial two difficult days of quarantine in Melbourne, Australia.

Wasim Akram who was in Melbourne to meet his wife and daughter after 11 month has to undergo quarantine.

He developed his moustaches during his quarantine period.

Taking to Twitter, the cricketer shared a brief video of his quarantine informing his fans and friends that finding motivation was not an easy.

"Quarantine life is quite difficult but Shaniera encourage me for that," said Wasim Akram.

He said , "Quarantine life is very difficult for both mental and physical health,". During his video message, the cricketer asked the people to quarantine during quarantine. He also showed equipment which included an exercise cycle and weight.

Wasim Akram, "You can do anything if you want,".

Shaniera and the couple have been stranded in Australia since last year due to travel restrictions due to COVID-19.