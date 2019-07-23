UrduPoint.com
Wasim Akram Shares Ordeal At Manchester Airport

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:32 PM

Wasim Akram added that he felt very humiliated as he was rudely questioned and ordered publicly to take his insulin out of its travel cold-case

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd July, 2019) cricket legend Wasim Akram has shared the ordeal he had to face at Manchester Airport.

Taking to Twitter, the cricketer said that he felt embarrassed when authorities at Manchester Airport ordered him to dump his insulin.

“Very disheartened at Manchester airport today, I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed,” he added.

Wasim Akram added that he felt very humiliated as he was rudely questioned and ordered publicly to take his insulin out of its travel cold-case and dump in to a plastic bag.

"I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag," he wrote.

