Wasim Akram shares picture of his smiling face from Turkey

The former captain and cricket star is happy to see the lights of colors in Turkey.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2020) Former Captain and cricket star Wasim Akram shared his smiling picture from Turkey.

Taking to Twitter, the shining star of cricket was happy over environment and lights of colors in Turkey.

“Hello from stunning Istanbul first time ever must say it’s a mesmerising city #turkey #electriccity #amazing,” said Wasim Akram in his tweet.

A few days ago, Wasim Akram and his wife Sheniera Akram both were angry to see heaps of garbage and trash on the sea sight.