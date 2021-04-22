UrduPoint.com
Wasim Akram, Son Spending Holy Month Of Ramadan In Dubai

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 22 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:08 PM

Wasim Akram, son spending holy month of Ramadan in Dubai

The former Pakistan captain has shared the area where did he run before it, saying that was fun but he is missing morning fun.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2021) Former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram is enjoying holy month of Ramazan along with his son.

The former pacer who is currently in Dubai is also excited due to meeting some of his friends, beautiful weather and great city.

He shared these details with her fans and friends on Twitter.

The cricketer, however, shared his picture where did he run before iftar, saying that it was fun but he was missing morning fun.

More Stories From Sports

