Wasim Akram stresses for adopting healthy life style to deal with diabetes

Former Captain Pakistan Cricket Team and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram on Tuesday urged a teenage diabetic patient to adopt a healthy lifestyle to deal with the disease

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Former Captain Pakistan cricket Team and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram on Tuesday urged a teenage diabetic patient to adopt a healthy lifestyle to deal with the disease.

He was talking to a 13-year-old boy Ayyan Lodhi, a resident of Qasim Bela, after a practice session of Karachi Kings at Multan Cricket Stadium here.

Ayyan Lodhi informed the legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram about his illness.

"You should not be worried as I also suffered from the disease for several years", Wasim said while consoling the young boy.

He advised the teenager to manage exercise and avoid taking sweet food as it will help maintain his overall health.

"There is no need to be afraid of the disease but to fight it to live a normal life. I am enjoying life despite the disease," he added.

Ayyan promised to follow Wasim Akram's advice.