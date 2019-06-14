UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wasim Akram Urge Pakistan To Finalise Playing XI A-day Before India's Game

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 11:06 PM

Wasim Akram urge Pakistan to finalise Playing XI a-day before India's game

Former captain Wasim Akram has advised the Pakistan team to finalise the Playing XI a day before the Sunday's big 2019 Cricket World Cup game against India and inform the players to prepare them mentally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Former captain Wasim Akram has advised the Pakistan team to finalise the Playing XI a day before the Sunday's big 2019 cricket World Cup game against India and inform the players to prepare them mentally.

Wasim said his heart wants Pakistan to win this match but India has depth in their batting and their bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah also look good in form.

Wasim said players should not have past records in their mind when they take on India and only think about the match they are playing on the day. "Players must remain focused on the game they're playing on that day," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He suggested that Pakistan could take advantage of Shikhar Dhawan's absence from the Indian line-up, saying that India would miss his presence to some extent.

"India has depth in batting but Dhawan scored a century in the previous game and he played with full determination and scored a hundred with an injury," he said.

Wasim said captain Sarfaraz Ahmed must lead the team bravely and fearlessly and everyone would stand behind him. "Captain must know that he will be blamed if team isn't doing well. No one will question the coach or anyone else," he said.

He also urged the Pakistani bowlers to bowl at the right length against India. "Pakistani bowlers didn't bowl on length against Australia. Other than Mohammad Aamir, no bowler could really trouble them. I hope Pakistan brings Shadab Khan back in the squad," he said.

Wasim said Pakistan will still miss a fifth bowler. "Mohamamd Hafeez and Shoaib Malik playing role of fifth bowler will give some advantage to Indian batting but you don't have much options," he said and added that he would still have had Faheem Ashraf in the WC squad despite his poor form.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Century World Australia Poor Wasim Akram Lead Shoaib Malik Shadab Khan Sunday 2019 From Coach

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

6 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

7 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

7 hours ago

Fawad Chaudhry slapped Senior anchor Sami Ibrahim ..

7 hours ago

UVAS holds workshop on 'Production of FMD virus va ..

7 hours ago

UN Attends Swedish Meetings on Finding Negotiated ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.