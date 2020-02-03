UrduPoint.com
Wasim Akram Urge People For A Healthy Life Style

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:57 PM

Wasim Akram urge people for a healthy life style

Former Skipper Wasim Akram on Monday urged people to follow a healthy life style and exempt oily foods from their routine

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Former Skipper Wasim Akram on Monday urged people to follow a healthy life style and exempt oily foods from their routine.

Speaking at the Fit 4 Health Launch Event (Changing Diabetes) here at a local hotel, the Swing of Sultan asked people for a proper diet plan and to do exercise. "People should be aware of what they are eating and the amount of calories they are taking," he said.

Wasim, who was diagnosed with diabetes when he was at the peak of his career, said teachers were the role models and they should play their role in giving awareness to the students for a healthy life style.

Wasim, who is happy to lend his support to any initiative that helps promote diabetes, said that diabetic patients could lead normal lives with proper care and discipline.

Diagnosed as a diabetic at the age of 29, Wasim played at the highest level at his career and went on to capture 414 Test wickets, 502 ODI wickets and make 7161 first class runs.

He also urged schools to conduct as much sports activities.

"Schools having no sports grounds should conduct sports activities at any other grounds to encourage students for healthy life style," he said.

He said a diabetic patient needed to schedule his life and diet. "I go for walk and gym every day. I sleep at 11pm in the night and get up at 6am," he said.

