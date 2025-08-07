(@Abdulla99267510)

Former Pakistan captain emphasises need for a senior player in major tournaments like the Asia Cup 2025 and the World Cup

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2025) Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram on Thursday called for the return of experienced batter Babar Azam to the national squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, suggesting that he should bat at the number three position.

Wasim Akram emphasized the need for a senior player in major tournaments like the Asia Cup 2025 and the World Cup.

Babar Azam last represented Pakistan in a T20 International against South Africa in December 2024. Since then, he has been sidelined due to criticism over his low strike rate. However, with opener Fakhar Zaman currently injured, voices are growing louder for Babar’s return — including that of the legendary Wasim Akram.

In an exclusive interview with *The Express*, Akram said, “If I had the authority, I would definitely include Babar Azam in the T20 squad. With the Asia Cup and World Cup around the corner, we need an experienced batter in the lineup.”

Recalling Babar’s stint with Somerset in 2019, Akram said, “Fans will remember he scored runs at a strike rate of nearly 150.

He has the ability to adapt his game according to the situation.”

The former all-rounder further added, “When chasing 140 or 160 against top teams, you need a batter who can take responsibility and guide the rest of the players. Babar is one of the best in the world and capable of leading from the front.”

He praised Babar’s flexibility, saying, “He can change his approach based on the format and match situation — he has done it before and can do it again. He still has a lot of cricket left in him and can deliver a lot more for Pakistan. We should all support him.”

When asked about Babar’s batting position, Akram said, “He should play wherever the coach wants him to, but in my opinion, number three is ideal for him. That said, it depends on the match situation — if more overs have passed, someone else could be sent in.”