Wasim Akram vows to keep continue campaign for cleanliness at Karachi beach

(@FahadShabbir)

The Swing King tries to make the people from all around the country understand the significance of cleanliness.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2022) Former cricketer Wasim Akram has once again urged the public to play their key role in keeping their surroundings clean.

In a video message, Wasim Akram said that Cantonment board Clifton has launched a week-long drive for cleanliness at the Karachi’s seaview beach.

“Aslamo Alaikum, good morning, you can see this is a one-week cleanliness campaign of CBC. We come here for regular walk and we see huge rubbish here. If you are from Punjab to come here and see the beach, sure, you must come. You are from Balochistan and Khyber Pakthtunkhwa but it is a request that please carry all that rubbish along with you in your plastic bags and put it into the dust-bins,” said Wasim Akram in a video message to the public.

He said, “consider it as your own beach,”.

The former cricketer said that cleanliness at the beach was a big deal as over 100 people work for this.

“I visit and daily check that they work for the cleanliness. So it is a request which I think is a very embarrassing and shameful as if I am attempting to make a five-year old boy understand it but it appears that we understand such language only. I know you are very “dheat” [stubborn] and I am “Maha Dheat” [big stubborn]. I will continue to make such videos until the beach is cleaned. Thank you all and thank you CBC,” he added.