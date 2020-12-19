UrduPoint.com
Wasim Akram Wonders Over India Being Bowled Out Against At 36 Runs In 1st Test Against Australia

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 02:48 PM

Wasim Akram wonders over India being bowled out against at 36 runs in 1st Test against Australia

India for the first in its 88-year old cricket history were bowled out in the 2nd inning of the first Test match at Oval in Adelaide.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2020) Sultan of Swing Wasim Akram expressed wonders over Australia bowling out India against just 36 scores in the second inning of Adelaide Test.

Australians did splendid bowling against India that was slummed to the low in its 88-year cricket history.

Taking to Twitter, former pacer Wasim Akram reacted: “Wait what happened? I just went to play 9 holes came back game over. What a spell by The Australians. Pace matters,” .

Many people are making interesting comments over the failure of the Indian team and their historic low in Test cricket.

India players were bowled out for just 36 runs in their second inning after resuming Day 3 at an overnight score of 9-1. Josh Hazlewood took five wickets to complete 200 Test wickets while Pat Cummins bagged four wickets.

