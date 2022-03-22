Wasim Akram writes heartfelt note on birthday of her wife Shaniera

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former Captain wishes happy 40th birthday to his wife, calling her a beautiful human being.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd , 2022) Pakistan-based Australian social worker Shaniera Akram just turned 40 and her husband Wasim Akram marked the occasion by writing a heartfelt note.

Taking to Twitter Tuesday morning, Wasim Akram posted a picture of Shaniera, wishing her a happy 40th birthday.

He captioned the picture, “Happy 40th birthday my love. You have grown into such a beautiful human being and you will only get better,”.

The former cricketer also wrote, "I love having you by my side as my life partner, you make every day worth living.

Thank you for all you do for me, our children, our families and for Pakistan! We love you,".

But Shaniera took to Twitter and said that she did not feel like celebrating her birthday that much with everything going on around the world.

She thanked the public for being part of her life and loving her.