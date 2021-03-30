UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wasim Akram’s Picture In 'underwear' Goes Viral On Social Media

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 34 seconds ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 03:32 PM

Wasim Akram’s picture in 'underwear' goes viral on social media

Shaneria Akram just stunned to see her husband’s picture in underwear on Twitter, asking him was that normal to which he replied that it were the shorts then.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2021) A picture of Former Pakistan Captain and left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram celebrating Holi in India went viral on social media.

But it was a bit tough for Wasim to explain his position to his wife Shaniera Akram who always keeps an eye on information and tweets involving her husband.

Wasim Akram was wearing just an underwear.

Guatam Bhimani had shared the old picture of Wasim Akram standing somewhere in an open place and color holi is also visible on his body and face.

Taking to Twitter, Shaniera Akram got surprise to see her husband’s picture in his underwear and asked him whether that was normal.

Wasim Akram also took to Twitter and answered to his wife, saying that

Both Wasim Akram and Shaniera Akram know the art of living in news as both keep sharing different things and advices to their fans and friends. A two days ago, Wasim Akram suggested the government authorities to slap the people who violate COVID-19 SOPs, saying that people would not accept anything without the use of “stick”.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Social Media Twitter Wasim Akram Wife National University Government

Recent Stories

Emirates restart flights to Orlando, US

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial Court becomes member of SIFOC ..

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,289 new COVID-19 cases, 2,422 reco ..

18 minutes ago

UEFA postpone virus-hit Lyon v PSG women's Champio ..

13 seconds ago

Ban imposed on marriage halls, visitors in civil s ..

18 minutes ago

Miner Feared Under Rubble as Mine Collapses in Rus ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.