Wasim Akram’s picture in 'underwear' goes viral on social media

Shaneria Akram just stunned to see her husband’s picture in underwear on Twitter, asking him was that normal to which he replied that it were the shorts then.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2021) A picture of Former Pakistan Captain and left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram celebrating Holi in India went viral on social media.

But it was a bit tough for Wasim to explain his position to his wife Shaniera Akram who always keeps an eye on information and tweets involving her husband.

Wasim Akram was wearing just an underwear.

Guatam Bhimani had shared the old picture of Wasim Akram standing somewhere in an open place and color holi is also visible on his body and face.

Taking to Twitter, Shaniera Akram got surprise to see her husband’s picture in his underwear and asked him whether that was normal.

Wasim Akram also took to Twitter and answered to his wife, saying that

Both Wasim Akram and Shaniera Akram know the art of living in news as both keep sharing different things and advices to their fans and friends. A two days ago, Wasim Akram suggested the government authorities to slap the people who violate COVID-19 SOPs, saying that people would not accept anything without the use of “stick”.